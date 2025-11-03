Lamine Yamal injury trouble isn't over as Hansi Flick opens up on struggle to 'manage' Barcelona star's persistent issue

The German coach has claimed that his team lacks quality, after Elche surprised the Barca fans by dominating possession at their home turf. Flick said on the game: "I’ve seen things that we’ve done well, but we also have to improve. We have to fight. Today we had an opponent who wanted the ball and it wasn’t easy. We had to press and we did, that’s why we scored the first two goals and created more chances."

He further opined, “It’s not difficult to have control without Pedri. We can do that too. Pedri is an excellent player and we want him in every game, but without him we have to manage it. We can improve in many things, and we will. It’s three more points and we’ll keep going. It’s not easy, we have many players who have not been able to play in the last few games. We lack quality. The last two training sessions have been very good, one of the best this season. We have to talk about ball possession, we were not quite good in this. The most important thing is the three points. We have taken a step forward and we have to be positive."