Lamine Yamal declares Barcelona favourites to win the Champions League ahead of huge quarter-final with Borussia Dortmund as Spain wonderkid eyes first European trophy
Lamine Yamal is confident that Barcelona will go all the way in the Champions League ahead of their quarter-final tie against Borussia Dortmund.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Barca favourites to win Champions League according to Yamal
- Catalans enjoying brilliant season under Hansi Flick
- Will face Borussia Dortmund in quarter-finals