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Lamine Yamal hosts star-studded 19th birthday bash before returning to Barcelona training following World Cup glory
A summer of celebrations for Barcelona’s golden boy
Yamal has enjoyed what can only be described as a dream summer, cementing his status as one of the most influential young players in world football. Just days after turning 19 on July 13, the winger lifted the 2026 World Cup trophy with the Spanish national team, an achievement that follows his Euro 2024 success from just two years prior.
Having completed his international duties in spectacular fashion, the Barcelona starlet was granted a well-deserved period of rest before the grind of the domestic season begins again under the management of Hansi Flick.
The young attacker spent the bulk of his holiday in Colombia, where he was spotted soaking up the sun and engaging with local fans. However, the timing of his actual birthday coincided with his participation in the latter stages of the World Cup in North America, meaning his milestone 19th year had to be marked with a more formal celebration upon his return to Catalonia.
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Behind the scenes of the bash
According to reports from El Español, the venue for the celebration was the Mas de Sant Llei, a grand country house located in Vilanova del Vallès. The venue is typically reserved for high-end weddings and exclusive corporate events, providing the perfect secluded backdrop for the Barcelona number 19 to host his inner circle.
The guest list was restricted to approximately 100 people, which is actually a more intimate affair than his 18th birthday bash held a year ago, which featured over 200 attendees and a distinct "gangster" theme.
The 2025 party set a high bar, with famous faces like Lewandowski, Gavi, and music stars Nicki Nicole and Bizarrap in attendance. While the 19th birthday guest list was more streamlined, several of Yamal’s Barcelona teammates were present to toast the young forward's recent success.
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Pre-season duty calls for the world champions
The forward is scheduled to report for training on Wednesday to begin his preparations for the upcoming domestic campaign. He is among the final group of international players to return to the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, having been granted extended leave due to his participation in the World Cup final against Argentina in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Joining Yamal in the final wave of returnees are fellow Spanish internationals Pau Cubarsi, Pedri, Dani Olmo, and Ferran Torres. While these stars took their full allocated holiday time, other members of the squad who reached the latter stages of the tournament chose to return early.
Players such as Gavi, Eric Garcia, Joan Garcia, and Anthony Gordon all shortened their vacations to integrate back into the squad sooner, showing a clear commitment to the new season under the Blaugrana coaching staff.
Solidarity with Colombia after tragic earthquake
Yamal’s return to Barcelona was slightly overshadowed by somber news from South America. Shortly after his departure from Colombia, where he visited cities like Cartagena and Medellin, a devastating earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale struck the country.
Deeply moved by the news, the Barcelona star took to social media to express his support for the nation that had hosted him during his summer break. In a heartfelt post on his Instagram story, Yamal shared a message of solidarity, stating: "Our best wishes and prayers for the Colombian people."
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