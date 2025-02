Barcelona boss Hansi Flick slammed Jude Bellingham for being disrespectful towards the referee during Real Madrid's clash against Osasuna.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Flick slammed Bellingham for 'F*ck you' incident

Accused Real star of being disrespectful

English midfielder was sent off against Osasuna Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱