La Liga striker Rafa Mir facing over 10 years in prison for allelged rape

This legal development caps off what has been described as the most tumultuous week of Mir’s career. The sentencing request follows closely on the heels of separate allegations from Espanyol player Omar El Hilali, who accused the Elche striker of using a racial slur during a recent match. The issue erupted in the second half when Hilali told the referee he had heard a racist comment attributed to Mir, triggering the anti-racism protocol and a brief stoppage. According to El Periodico Mediterraneo, the report logged the complaint but noted no official heard it.

These overlapping controversies have placed significant pressure on Elche, who signed the striker on loan from Sevilla. The club are now forced to navigate the PR and sporting implications of having a starting forward facing a decade behind bars, all while fighting for points in La Liga.