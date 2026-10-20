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La Liga to deploy up to 40 cameras for Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico with dedicated tracking on Ballon d'Or favourites Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe
Broadcasters prepare massive television setup
According to Mundo Deportivo, league chiefs will station up to 40 cameras across the stadium on Sunday while assigning dedicated units to follow the two leading Ballon d'Or contenders. That deployment marks a major increase from the 26 cameras used during Los Blancos' home fixture against Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu last Sunday. The world feed will serve two domestic Spanish broadcasters alongside international rights holders globally.
- NurPhoto
Top-tier classification upgrades pitchside coverage
Under Spanish top-flight broadcasting protocols, standard home or away fixtures involving either the Blaugrana or their arch-rivals are designated as Type A matches, which typically require a minimum of 22 cameras positioned around the pitch. However, marquee fixtures such as the Madrid derby and El Clasico are elevated to the elite A+ category, warranting between 35 and 40 units covering every conceivable angle. That comprehensive camera plan is also shared directly with the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) and VAR officials to guarantee complete pitchside visibility.
Dedicated lenses follow attacking superstars
Alongside standard broadcast equipment, the 4K production will incorporate super slow-motion units and specialist cinematic lenses designed to capture intricate on-pitch details rarely seen during regular coverage. A central feature of the broadcast will see isolated tracking cameras follow every movement made by Yamal and Mbappe throughout the 90 minutes. That individual spotlight carries added intrigue this weekend, with the official Ballon d'Or ceremony scheduled to crown the world's best player less than 24 hours after the final whistle.
- AFP
Title race fuels Sunday showdown
Sunday evening's encounter pits Hansi Flick's table-topping hosts against their fiercest rivals after a historic opening run of nine straight victories yielded a maximum 27 points. Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho's third-placed visitors arrive in Catalonia sitting six points adrift on 21 points following their recent 4-1 triumph over Sevilla. Both heavyweights will now look to make a decisive statement in the early top-flight title race under the global spotlight.
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