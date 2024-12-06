'Show it on the pitch' - Marco Reus has lifted four Cup titles, experience which could be crucial for a LA Galaxy vs York Red Bulls

Reus has been working hard to rehabilitate from a groin injury, and could play a bigger role in the MLS Cup final with Riqui Puig out

CARSON, Calif. -- Marco Reus has played in nine major cup finals throughout his career. He has won four. Through the wins, and the losses, his approach has been the same.

"Just in these games, it's important that you believe in yourself," Reus said, before adding, "small details will be really important."

With the LA Galaxy hosting their biggest game in a decade, the MLS Cup final against a plucky New York Red Bulls side Saturday at 4 pm ET, Reus' attention to detail and his experience in some of the biggest games in German club soccer history could be crucial for a Galaxy side that was rebuilt on the fly last offseason, and features several young players on the rise in Gabriel Pec and Dejan Joveljić.

With the LA Galaxy now missing their brightest star in Riqui Puig, due to an ACL tear, Reus - who has largely been a depth piece this season since joining the team summer - will likely be thrust into a bigger role Saturday.

If he is, as he has shown throughout his career, it's a stage he's more than ready for.

"Marco is at the top of guys who have played in big environments and big moments," Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney told GOAL. "He's just coming off [the 2024] Champions League final... So I think he helps to bring that sort of preparation, demeanor, and confidence for the guys. He brings the energy down so the guys can be free and play the way they want."