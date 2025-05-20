LA Galaxy’s Marco Reus named MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 14

Getty Images SportSiddhant LazarLA Galaxy’s Marco Reus named MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 14Major League SoccerM. ReusLA GalaxyLos Angeles FCThe German attacker earned the honor after a brace for the Galaxy in their dramatic 2-2 draw against crosstown rivals LAFCReus scored an impressive brace in a 2-2 draw against LAFCAward marks the first Player of the Matchday honor for ReusGerman has had six goal contributions in his last five matchesGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games nowArticle continues below