Kylian Mbappe wins! PSG ordered to pay huge fee to Real Madrid star over unpaid wages as club's demands of €440m payment from attacker are dismissed

PSG have been ordered to pay former striker Mbappe the colossal sum of €60m after a French labour court ruled in favour of the Real Madrid star on Tuesday. The verdict brings a partial end to one of the most acrimonious disputes in modern football history, vindicating Mbappe's claim that his old club unlawfully withheld his salary and bonuses during the final months of his tenure in the French capital.

The court found that PSG had failed to pay three months of Mbappe's wages - covering April, May, and June 2024 - along with an ethics bonus and the final instalment of a signing bonus owed under his contract. The sum matches the amount previously validated by the French Professional Football League (LFP) in two separate decisions earlier this year, both of which PSG had refused to honour.

Mbappe's initial €55m claim rose to €263m based on a request to reclassify his fixed-term contracts as a permanent contract. The court, composed of two representatives of employers and two representatives of employees, rejected the request.