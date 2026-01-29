Kylian Mbappe slams Real Madrid team-mates for lack of 'desire' & claims Los Blancos not a 'team of champions' after falling into UCL play-offs

Mbappe was less than impressed by what he witnessed in Portugal, with the World Cup-winning Frenchman telling reporters: “It isn't about quality, and it isn't about tactics. It's about having more desire than your opponent.

“You could see that everything was on the line for Benfica, and you couldn't see that for us, and that's a problem. Before the game, both teams had something to play for: us being in the top eight, and Benfica being among the 24. We saw it from Benfica, but you didn't see it from us.

“I don't have a clear explanation. It wasn't the same [at Benfica] as against Villarreal, and that's a problem. We aren't being consistent in our play. We have to solve that. We can't do it one day, and then not another. A team of champions doesn't do that. We have two more games, and that hurts a bit. We wanted to have time in February to work on our play, and instead we'll play the play-offs.”

