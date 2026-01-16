Kylian Mbappe's had enough! Real Madrid star refuses to play again until fully fit after making premature injury return

Reported by L’Equipe, Mbappe is said to be ‘probably out’ for Levante and ‘uncertain’ for the meeting with Monaco which follows in the Champions League, as he aims only to return when he feels completely ‘free of discomfort’ in his left knee. While this is not believed to be too far away, Real Madrid may have to do without their top scorer for the time being.

Mbappe had an MRI scan on his knee on December 31 and cut the recommended length of unavailability in half by playing eleven days later in the Supercopa final, which Los Blancos lost to their arch-rivals Barca in what would be the final nail in the coffin for former head coach Xabi Alonso. New boss Alvaro Arbeloa has fared no better thus far, losing 3-2 to second division outfit Albacete in the Copa del Rey in a highly concerning opening match in charge on Wednesday, with Mbappe absent from the squad.