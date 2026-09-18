'Everyone has an opinion!' - Kylian Mbappe fires back at critics claiming he is 'only a goalscorer' after trophy-less season at Real Madrid

Speaking in an interview with Spanish publication AS, the France national team captain brushed off the negative narrative surrounding his overall game. He explained that accepting different viewpoints is simply part of mature professional football.

"Those who say I only score goals? That's their opinion," Mbappe said when asked about the lingering criticism. "Over the years, thanks to experience, I've learned that in football, everyone has an opinion and you have to accept it. Sometimes they share your point of view, sometimes not."

The star attacker emphasised that success on the pitch cannot be restricted to a single style of play, saying: "There isn't just one way to win in football, there are millions, which is why I am always ready to listen."