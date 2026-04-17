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Kylian Mbappe 'had nightmares' after PSG won Champions League without him as France legend warns Real Madrid star his trophy drought might last FOUR YEARS
Mbappe left PSG as the club's all-time leading goalscorer
Having moved to Parc des Princes in the same summer of 2017 as Brazilian superstar Neymar smashed transfer records with his €222 million (£193m/$262m) switch from Barcelona, Mbappe would go on to spend seven productive years in the French capital.
He won 15 trophies with PSG, including six Ligue 1 titles, and became the club’s all-time leading scorer by plundering 256 goals through 308 appearances. European glory did, however, prove elusive and the 2018 World Cup winner is yet to be recognised as the best player on the planet.
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How will Mbappe have reacted to Champions League and Ballon d'Or wins at PSG?
Prestigious collective and individual honours will continue to be chased down in Madrid, but can Mbappe ever get his hands on them? How long will he give Real’s latest collection of ‘Galacticos’ to deliver on his personal ambition before another change of scenery is sought?
When those questions were put to Mbappe’s fellow countryman Desailly, the 1998 world champion - speaking exclusively in association with Wiz Slots - told GOAL: “I think he has fulfilled his dream with Real Madrid. He probably had a couple of nightmares when you don't sleep because moving to Madrid, suddenly the club that you are a fan of win the Champions League and your best friend is winning the Ballon d'Or! But I think he's intelligent enough to stay with the passion of the game.
“The start has been fabulous since he left Paris Saint-Germain - 44 goals, all competitions included, was just amazing. And in Madrid, the year after, he's also been exceptional, but he didn't win!”
When and how will Mbappe leave Real Madrid?
On Mbappe’s future, Desailly added: “I don't see him going anywhere. For him, it's the perfect club. He has fulfilled his dream. You cannot mention any other club. He speaks fluent English and Spanish, but I don't see any club that can host Mbappe.
“He will probably go on a free contract, then eventually he can try a new adventure when he's 31, 32. But for now, next year or the year after, I don't see him moving from Madrid.
“In Madrid, nobody says Mbappe is not good, not Madrid level. Actually, they're just facing a problem with others. At the beginning of the season, they had a problem with Vinicius, with Xabi [Alonso], with Rodrygo on the right side. They didn't know how to position the players.
“At the end, Mbappe shows that he's the man for the situation at the front and he's a great striker that will be remembered as one of the top strikers that they have had from Karim Benzema, Hugo Sanchez, if he continues like this. But maybe he has to go through three, four years without winning anything. It's possible.”
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Mbappe contract: When deal at Santiago Bernabeu expires
Mbappe penned a five-year contract with Real when linking up with them as a free agent in the summer of 2024. He is now 27 years of age, so would need to agree an extension to his terms at Santiago Bernabeu in order to make it to 31/32 - as predicted by Desailly.
Madrid are likely to open discussions if current standards are maintained, with the fleet-footed France international having found the target for them on 84 occasions through 98 appearances. He has remained a model of consistency as those around him have toiled - with more Champions League heartache being suffered against Bayern Munich in a campaign that appears destined to see the Liga title end up in the clutches of Clasico rivals Barcelona.