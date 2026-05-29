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Adhe Makayasa

'Kylian Mbappe is right to take a stand' - Michel Platini supports 'intelligent' Real Madrid hero's political warning but offers stern advice

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French football legend Michel Platini has defended international captain Kylian Mbappe after the forward publicly warned against the far right taking power in France. While validating the Real Madrid star's societal stance, the former UEFA president offered some stern advice regarding the immense responsibilities and risks of such high-profile exposure.

  • Political debate intensifies

    Mbappe recently caused a stir in his homeland when he expressed deep concern regarding the prospect of the far-right National Rally winning the presidential election. National Rally leader Jordan Bardella was among those to retaliate with comments on social media, but Platini has defended the forward's right to intervene in public debates. However, the former France star insisted these personal views must remain entirely separate from his duties with the national team.

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    Mbappe voices political fears

    In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Madrid striker explicitly outlined his fears regarding a potential far-right electoral victory. Detailing his opposition, Mbappe stated: “It affects me, I know what it means and what consequences it can have for my country when people like them come to power.”

    Responding to this on RTL, Platini clarified: “Kylian Mbappe is right to take a stand when he's not wearing the captain's armband or the French national team jersey. If he's in Madrid or elsewhere, he can take a political stance, of course. But with the French national team armband, with the French national team jersey, you're playing for all French people. So it's difficult to take a stand.”

  • Legend warns of division

    Platini further commended the intellect of modern footballers while simultaneously warning the Madrid superstar about the polarising consequences of public commentary. "It's good that intelligent people can take a stand on societal issues. Footballers aren't necessarily idiots. Some of them are actually quite intelligent," Platini said, adding: "As soon as you take a stand, you'll upset half the world. Unless you stand by everything you say. I think Kylian does."

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    World Cup campaign approaches

    Mbappe must quickly balance this political storm with his on-pitch responsibilities as Didier Deschamps' side prepare for their 2026 World Cup campaign. Placed in Group I, France face an intriguing opening test against Senegal at the MetLife Stadium on June 16 before matches against Iraq and Norway. The skipper will look to silence political detractors by replicating his stellar international form and leading Les Bleus deep into the tournament.

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