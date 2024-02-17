Kylian Mbappe PSG 2024Getty Images
Brendan Madden

Kylian Mbappe wants Man City?! Agent met with Premier League champions before striker confirmed PSG exit - but Real Madrid still in the race

Kylian MbappeManchester CityTransfersParis Saint-GermainLigue 1Real Madrid

A representative of Kylian Mbappe met with officials from Manchester City last week, according to reports in Spain.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mbappe advisor made trip to Manchester
  • Met with City officials before PSG exit confirmed
  • Madrid remain favourites to land France captain

Editors' Picks