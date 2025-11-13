Red-hot Kylian Mbappe bags brace and Hugo Ekitike opens account as France cruise past Ukraine and qualify for 2026 World Cup

The Parc des Princes stood still before a ball was even kicked as a minute's silence was observed to remember the victims of the deadly Paris attacks 10 years ago, on November 13. One hundred and thirty-two lives were lost, and around 352 were left injured as gunmen open fired on cafe terraces and at the Bataclan concert hall. Against that heavy backdrop, France stepped onto the pitch for their 2026 World Cup qualifier, expected to seal their participation in next summer's showpiece event with a routine victory.

From the first whistle, it was one-way traffic. France enjoyed the bulk of the possession, pinned Ukraine back, and peppered their penalty area with touches, 21 inside the box before half-time. But the scoreline stubbornly refused to budge. In the 17th minute, they created the first significant chance of the match as Mbappe drilled in a low left-footer, but Ukrainian keeper Anatoliy Trubin was equal to it. Before the half-hour mark, Cherki tried his luck from distance, but it failed to trouble the keeper. Frustration was creeping in and Manu Kone mistimed a challenge on Roman Yaremchuk, collecting a yellow and ruling himself out of France’s next qualifier in Azerbaijan. Four minutes from half-time, Barcola curled a peach towards the top corner and once again Trubin clawed it out with a spectacular leap. As the teams headed towards the tunnel, France were furious as Ukraine’s low block was a fortress they failed to breach.

After a tepid first half, drama started to unfold in the second. In the 50th minute, Dayot Upamecano’s high foot caught Yehor Nazaryna in France’s box. VAR had a good look at it and asked the referee, Slavko Vincic, to come to the screen. Vincic was seen engaged in deep discussions with the VAR officials, and after a careful review, he deemed the offence to be not severe enough to award a penalty.

Four minutes later, Taras Mykhavko clattered straight onto Olise’s left foot, and Vincic was certain that it was a stonewall penalty. Up stepped Mbappe and the forward scored from the spot with a cheeky Panenka as the keeper dived to his left. After breaking the deadlock, France did not think of taking their foot off the gas pedal and instead pressed for the insurance goal.

Ukraine were living dangerously, and Olise doubled the lead with a ruthless finish after being fed by N'Golo Kante. The floodgates opened as tired Ukrainian legs struggled to keep up with the hosts' tempo. Mbappe scored the third from a rebound that fell kindly for him after Ekitike's attempt was blocked by Trubin. And the icing on the cake was the Liverpool forward's first international goal in the 88th minute.