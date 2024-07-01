'It's really annoying!' - Kylian Mbappe vents frustration over custom France mask that was remade five times as injured Real Madrid forward reacts to talk of becoming a ‘target’ for rivals Kylian MbappeEuropean ChampionshipFranceFrance vs BelgiumBelgiumReal Madrid

France star Kylian Mbappe admits the custom mask protecting his broken nose is “really annoying”, with the accessory having to be remade five times.