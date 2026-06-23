Kylian Mbappe’s ‘flute’ goal celebration explained: Why James Corden is responsible for Golden Boot-chasing France superstar breaking out new routine at 2026 World Cup

The inspiration behind the musical routine dates back to a pre-tournament appearance on James Corden’s 'After Hours' show. During a segment reminiscent of Carpool Karaoke, the Real Madrid superstar revealed that his parents encouraged him to explore various talents as a child, including playing instruments, to ensure he had a well-rounded upbringing.

Speaking on the show, Mbappe explained: "I tried to play as a kid. My parents wanted me to do many things and explore many things, to open my mind to do all the things. Because we never know what's going to happen."

Seizing the moment, Corden produced a flute and challenged the forward to debut a special celebration if he scored his first goal of the tournament. The comedian instructed: "Score your first goal. Bang, top corner. You run, here [normal celebration], straight to here [miming playing the flute]."



