'Such a difficult moment' - Kylian Mbappe pays emotional tribute to one of his 'best team-mates' at Real Madrid after David Alaba confirms departure

Mbappe has taken to social media to express his sadness following the confirmation of Alaba’s impending exit from Real Madrid. The Austrian international’s expiring contract will not be renewed, bringing an end to a highly successful era at the Bernabeu that saw him lift multiple trophies, including the Champions League.

Writing an emotional post on Instagram, Mbappe made it clear how much the veteran defender has meant to him during their time together in Spain. "My brother, it’s such a difficult moment to close this chapter with you," the Frenchman began.