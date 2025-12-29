SM Caen have confirmed the appointment of Clichy as head coach, handing the former Arsenal and Manchester City defender his first senior managerial job. The move comes after a turbulent period at the club, both on and off the pitch, following relegation and a damaging run of results.

Clichy replaces Maxime d’Ornano, who was dismissed after Caen failed to meet expectations in the league and suffered a disappointing Coupe de France exit. The club have struggled for consistency and direction since dropping out of Ligue 2, leaving them marooned in a mid-table fight in Championnat National, and in need of a clear reset heading into the second half of the campaign.

The appointment also lands against the backdrop of growing tension between supporters and ownership. Caen are majority-owned by Real Madrid star Mbappe, and recent weeks have seen protests from fans unhappy with the club’s sporting decisions, including the sacking of former club legend Nicolas Seube. Clichy now steps into a role carrying both opportunity and pressure.