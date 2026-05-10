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Kylian Mbappe to Arsenal? How stunning transfer could happen - with Gunners told what they need to do in order to prise unsettled forward away from Real Madrid
Petit identifies perfect role for Mbappe
The former Arsenal and France star believes that Mikel Arteta’s side would be a tailor-made destination for Mbappe should his stint in Spain come to a premature end. Following a week of unprecedented turmoil at the Bernabeu, Petit has claimed that the Gunners would be the ideal landing spot for the forward, specifically noting how he would fit into the current tactical set-up in north London.
Speaking about the potential fit, Petit told BOYLE Sports: "Arsenal would love Kylian Mbappe and he’d be perfect on their left wing. The only reason I think Mbappe will stay at Real Madrid is because if he leaves without winning a trophy it would make his move a failure. Mbappe has a huge ego so he will probably want to stay and to prove the opposite. I’m pretty sure about that. I don’t see him leaving Madrid, probably the biggest club in the world, unless the decision is made for him."
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Real Madrid chaos creates a transfer opening
The talk of an exit stems from a toxic atmosphere currently surrounding the Spanish giants. Relationships within the squad have reportedly hit breaking point, highlighted by a violent training ground clash between Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni, which left the Uruguayan hospitalised. But while his team-mates clash behind closed doors, Mbappe is fighting his own very public battle with the Madridista faithful.
Even if his individual output remains prolific, fans have not been shy about scrutinising his overall commitment. That frustration boiled over into pure outrage when the forward was spotted on holiday during a period of injury recovery. The optics of the trip sparked a massive digital protest, with an online petition demanding his departure reaching an astonishing 70 million signatures.
The Perez factor and Arsenal's UCL hope
Petit suggests that the only way a transfer materialises is if club president Florentino Perez decides to cut his losses in the face of immense public pressure. The political landscape at Real Madrid often dictates player futures, and the sheer volume of negative sentiment could force the hierarchy's hand despite the years spent pursuing the former Paris Saint-Germain man's signature.
"The only way he leaves is if Florentino Perez cracks under the pressure," Petit added. "Millions of fans have signed to say they want him to leave the club. That could be the end for Mbappe because Florentino Perez is a political guy. If Arsenal win the Champions League for the first time then it would change the course of their history and send a strong message in the transfer market."
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London calling for the French superstar?
Arsenal are currently preparing for a Champions League final against PSG, and a victory in Europe's elite competition could be the catalyst for the most ambitious transfer in the club's history. Success on the continental stage would elevate the Gunners' status to a level where they could realistically compete for a player of Mbappe's stature, offering him a fresh start away from the whistles of the Bernabeu.
Petit concluded that European glory is the key to unlocking such a deal, stating: "Players would of course want to play for the Champions League winners and hope they can go and win it again, it would help them attract Kylian Mbappe if he does leave Real Madrid." For now, Mbappe remains in Madrid, potentially returning for El Clasico, but the door for a Premier League switch appears to be creaking open.