Kylian Mbappe WILL be crowned 2026 Ballon d'Or winner! Ex-France international makes huge claim despite Real Madrid star potentially ending season with zero trophies

Mbappe has registered 34 goals for Real this season through 28 appearances, helping to keep them in La Liga's title race. Fellow countryman and World Cup winner, Frank Leboeuf, is another who hopes to see Ballon d’Or recognition bestowed upon a true ‘Galactico’ at some point.

He recently told GOAL: “I don’t like the Ballon d’Or, because for me it doesn’t mean anything. It’s not the best player. The Ballon d’Or is supposedly for the best player in the world. If he wins that, does that make Mbappe the best centre-back in the world? I can tell you Mbappe is really bad at centre-back! It should be called MVP, most valuable player. It is better to have Mbappe than any centre-back in the world, even if it is [William] Saliba - one of the best in the world - because those people bring people to the TV and the stadium. But the best player doesn’t mean anything. It’s a business.

“I really want Mbappe to win the Ballon d’Or because he is an incredible player. But, nowadays, the main players are those that are winning. It’s going to be hard for Kylian Mbappe and for Erling Haaland. They have to really go for it because next season or the season after, it is going to be done.”