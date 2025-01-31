Kyle Walker Lauryn Goodman Annie KilnerGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Kyle Walker warned 'off-field issues' have stopped him 'becoming one of the absolute legends of the game' after escaping to AC Milan amid turbulent marriage with Annie Kilner

K. WalkerManchester CityPremier LeagueAC MilanSerie A

AC Milan new boy Kyle Walker has been informed that "off-field issues" have prevented him from becoming "one of the absolute legends of the game".

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Made over 400 Premier League appearances
  • Six-time title winner now taking in Italian loan
  • Fighting to save marriage away from the pitch
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches