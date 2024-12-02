'Fight until the very end' - Kyle Walker sends bullish message to Man City supporters after damaging defeat at Liverpool as he calls for unity amid dire run of form
Kyle Walker assured Manchester City supporters that they will "fight until the very end" after the damaging defeat at Liverpool.
- Man City going through a rough phase
- Remain winless in the last seven games
- Fell 11 points behind leaders LFC after latest defeat