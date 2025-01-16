'Check your sources' - Kyle Walker hits back at claims he 'failed to show up' for Man City's draw with Brentford after requesting to leave Pep Guardiola's side for new challenge - as talks with AC Milan and Inter continue K. Walker Manchester City Premier League AC Milan Inter Serie A

Kyle Walker has hit back at critics online claiming he "failed to show up" for Manchester City's draw with Brentford, as a move to Italy nears.