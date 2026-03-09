KSI's 'transformative' co-ownership of Dagenham & Redbridge has sixth tier club 'daring to dream' of rise to Premier League

By moving into football club ownership, KSI joins a growing list of A-list stars investing in the British game. He follows the lead of Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac at Wrexham, Tom Brady at Birmingham City, and Michael B. Jordan at Bournemouth. For a man who built his empire on FIFA gaming videos, the move represents a full-circle moment in his career which has spanned music, boxing, and his Prime Hydration business.

John Grabowski, the Daggers' majority shareholder and CCO, believes the influencer's involvement will be a game-changer for the sixth-tier outfit. Speaking to SunSport, Grabowski said: “It’s an incredible opportunity for the club, incredibly exciting. I think we saw the beginning of that against Dorking. We all hope for even more afternoons like that, and I think if we can get that there will be a lot of smiles on people’s faces around here.”