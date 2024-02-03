Kobbie Mainoo gets stunning offer! Man Utd star asked to snub England as Ghana FA want him to switch international allegiance

Kobbie Mainoo gets stunning offer! Man Utd star asked to snub England as Ghana FA want him to switch international allegianceJamie SpencerGettyKobbie MainooEnglandGhanaManchester UnitedPremier LeagueA member of the Ghana FA has revealed interest in tempting Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo to represent the Black Stars instead of England.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGhana are interested in MainooMan Utd youngster born in EnglandEligible to switch international allegiance