Kobbie Mainoo urged to leave Man Utd by club legend with midfielder at serious risk of missing World Cup with England

Speaking to Covers.com, Ince insisted Mainoo must now consider a move where he can be a regular to ensure that Thomas Tuchel can have a good look at him before picking his final World Cup squad for the Three Lions.

"If I were in Mainoo's position, I’d be looking for a change of club in January," he said. "The World Cup would be my ultimate priority, and leaving Manchester United - permanently or on loan - appears to be the best option to secure a place in the England squad. When Mainoo first burst on the scene, everyone was raving about him; he was playing well for Manchester United and was getting minutes for England. But since then, something has happened, and I don’t know whether it’s the player or the manager, Ruben Amorim. Perhaps his rise happened too quickly, but whatever the reason is, the journey hasn’t been easy for him."

The former midfielder believes this was the year Mainoo should have overtaken an ageing Casemiro.

He said: "Given that last year Casemiro was coming under some pressure from the fans and he was clearly aging on the pitch, I thought this would be the season for Mainoo to take his shirt and cement himself into that starting line-up as one of Amorim’s key players. He'll also be conscious that Thomas Tuchel will be picking his England squad based on domestic playing time - which Mainoo isn’t getting much of."

