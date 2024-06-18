'Peace of mind' - Kobbie Mainoo explains why he's glad Erik ten Hag is remaining Man Utd manager following lengthy saga

Getty ImagesSoham Mukherjee'Peace of mind' - Kobbie Mainoo explains why he's glad Erik ten Hag is remaining Man Utd manager following lengthy sagaErik ten HagManchester UnitedKobbie MainooPremier LeagueEnglandEuropean ChampionshipKobbie Mainoo explained why he is glad that Erik ten Hag is staying put as Manchester United manager despite a lengthy saga.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTen Hag set to continue at Man Utd Mainoo flourished under the Dutch manager Has become an integral part of the England squad Article continues below