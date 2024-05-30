'You put a knife in my back!' - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reveals 'crazy' clash with Mikel Arteta that saw striker forced out of Arsenal
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has explained the “crazy” clash with Mikel Arteta that saw him accused of putting a “knife” in the back of Arsenal’s boss.
- Gabon international was captain at the Emirates
- Suffered a breakdown in relationship with boss
- Eventually offloaded to Barcelona in January 2022