'You put a knife in my back!' - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reveals 'crazy' clash with Mikel Arteta that saw striker forced out of Arsenal ArsenalPierre-Emerick AubameyangPremier LeagueMikel ArtetaMarseille

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has explained the “crazy” clash with Mikel Arteta that saw him accused of putting a “knife” in the back of Arsenal’s boss.