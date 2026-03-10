'He's killing it!' - Patrice Evra urges Man Utd to launch transfer swoop for 'explosive' Brazil star

Evra has been closely monitoring the forward's progress and is thoroughly impressed by his resilience following a difficult adaptation period in the Spanish capital. The Frenchman noted Lyon’s rich history of nurturing South American talent, citing club legend Juninho Pernambucano as a prime example of their developmental success. "If I could sign one striker for Man Utd I would choose Endrick - he would be a great signing", Evra told Stake. "I've always loved watching Endrick, even when he was in Brazil. It was quite sad what happened at Real Madrid. He's killing it at Lyon. Lyon have a great history with bringing in Brazilian players and making them bounce back in their careers, like Juninho."