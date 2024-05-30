'I'm so, so happy' - Kieran McKenna explains why he snubbed Man Utd and Chelsea to extend stay at Ipswich after Premier League promotion
Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has explained why he decided to sign a new contract with the club despite interest from other Premier League teams.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- McKenna was a candidate for Man Utd & Chelsea
- Decided to sign four-year contract with Ipswich
- Manager was aware of interest from other teams