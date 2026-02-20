IMAGO / ZUMA Press
'It shouldn't happen to anyone!' - Real Madrid legend understands Vinicius Jr's 'pain' and demands 'strong punishment' for Gianlucia Prestianni after alleged racist abuse by Benfica youngster
Navas stands in solidarity with former teammate
Navas has added his influential voice to the global support for Vini Jr following the latest racism scandal involving the Brazilian star. Speaking from Mexico, where he currently plays for Pumas, the three-time Champions League winner addressed the fallout from Madrid’s recent trip to Lisbon to face Benfica. Los Blancos had narrowly won the match 1-0 thanks to a stunning goal by Vinicius. However, shortly after the goal, the Brazilian immediately ran towards the referee and accused Prestianni of racism. The referee activated UEFA's anti-racism protocol, bringing a stop to the match.
The legendary Costa Rican goalkeeper, who witnessed Vinicius’ early development at the Santiago Bernabeu, expressed deep empathy for the winger and joined the chorus of calls for UEFA to take decisive action against the player.
"It's very sad because something like this shouldn't happen to anyone in the world," he told AS. "When it happens to someone you know, like Vini , you feel for them and understand the pain they might be going through. I hope that all of us who can do something will try to make sure that kind of contempt and those kinds of comments have no place, not with Vini , not with anyone."
A demand for systemic consequences
The atmosphere surrounding the match at the Estadio da Luz has remained toxic, with reports suggesting senior Madrid figures, including Kylian Mbappe, have demanded a total competition ban for Prestianni. Navas echoed this sentiment, arguing that intentional discrimination cannot be dismissed as a momentary lapse in judgment.
The 39-year-old shot-stopper believes that only severe sanctions will act as a true deterrent. For Navas, these outbursts reveal a deeper character flaw that football must address aggressively to protect its players.
"I don't know what the fair punishment will be, but there should be something," the Costa Rican explained. "It is necessary to have a strong punishment for the people who make mistakes intentionally. That is not an occasional mistake but a thought that is carried inside and when one feels attacked, they bring it to light. He should have a punishment to prevent this from happening again."
From a 'diamond' in the rough to global icon
Navas spent five trophy-filled years in the Spanish capital, winning three Champions League crowns and one La Liga title before he left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2019. A year prior, Vinicius turned up at the Bernabeu after a high-profile move from Flamengo and the 39-year-old said his talent was noticeable right away.
"We all noticed something different in him immediately," he said. "He had things to polish, but he was a diamond with a good attitude and a desire to work. That he has this level now does not surprise me because I saw him evolve and witnessed the hours that [Zinedine] Zidane invested in him after training."
The goalkeeper highlighted the specific mentorship provided by the French manager Zidane during their shared time in Spain. "He put him through exercises for technique, speed, finishing, and other aspects that helped him grow and develop his potential. That extra work was fundamental. Zidane saw the potential that the world is seeing now."
A future return to the Bernabeu?
While Navas is currently focused on his stint in Liga MX with Pumas, his heart remains firmly in the Spanish capital. The veteran confirmed that he plans to relocate to Madrid once he finally decides to hang up his gloves, hinting at a potential post-playing career within the club's hierarchy.
"I am going to play for a while longer because I feel very well, but my family and I have plans to return to Madrid because we love it," the legendary 'Tico' concluded. "Hopefully I can be linked to Madrid in the future in some way, taking into account the past I have had in white. It would be very beautiful."
