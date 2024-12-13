Key date revealed in Arthur Okonkwo’s injury recovery at Wrexham – with Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney & Phil Parkinson waiting on important update after ‘mad’ goalkeeper problems
A key date has been revealed in Arthur Okonkwo’s injury recovery at Wrexham, with Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Phil Parkinson waiting on updates.
- First-choice shot-stopper nursing broken wrist
- Red Dragons have used four keepers this season
- Hoping for some positive news on the fitness front