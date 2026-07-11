Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois unsure on Belgium futures as veteran stars discuss possible retirement after World Cup exit

Speaking after Belgium's elimination, De Bruyne discussed the physical toll he has taken in recent seasons and said he wanted to take a 'break' from the national team.

"I have two or three difficult years behind me and underwent major surgery," De Bruyne told Sporza. "I am 35 years old. I am proud to be standing here, to give everything every day, and to be able to be an example for this young team."

Asked whether the defeat was his final Belgium appearance, he replied: "I don’t think so, but let me take a break for a bit now. It has been a busy year, and then we’ll see."