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Kevin De Bruyne set for first Napoli start against Arsenal as Massimiliano Allegri plans Champions League changes
De Bruyne in line for first start
According Corriere dello Sport, Napoli have returned to training at Castel Volturno to prepare for their Champions League opener against Arsenal at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Wednesday night. Manager Massimiliano Allegri is planning key selection adjustments to move past their painful weekend defeat to Inter Milan at San Siro.
Kevin De Bruyne is ready to make his first start for Napoli, replacing Antonio Vergara in the attacking unit.
The fixture carries added significance for De Bruyne, who faces the team he has scored the most goals against in his career.
- Jonathan Moscrop
Belgian playmaker boasts deadly Arsenal record
De Bruyne's inclusion brings proven elite quality to Napoli's midfield ahead of his 83rd Champions League appearance. The Belgian playmaker has scored eight career goals against Arsenal across 22 encounters in all competitions.
His record is equally impressive in recent years, contributing to 12 goals in his last 17 starts against the Gunners, including three goals and two assists in their last three meetings.
Rasmus Hojlund also looks to benefit from De Bruyne's service, having previously scored a double off two De Bruyne assists against Sporting CP.
Allegri considers further selection rotation
Allegri is weighing up several tactical adjustments alongside De Bruyne's entry. Mathias Olivera is competing with Leonardo Spinazzola for the left-back role in Napoli's four-man defence.
In midfield, Billy Gilmour could replace Stanislav Lobotka, who was substituted at San Siro due to fatigue after an intense workload.
However, Napoli remain without Alessandro Buongiorno, Davide Marianucci, and Gennaro Giovane, who were all omitted from the squad list submitted to UEFA for the league phase.
- Orange Pictures
McTominay surgery and busy schedule
Napoli face further squad disruption with news regarding midfielder Scott McTominay. The Scotland international will undergo surgery in England in the coming hours to correct a benign arrhythmia, though he remains included in Napoli's UEFA list.
Allegri must navigate a relentless schedule, with Serie A fixtures against Bologna and Fiorentina following closely after their European test.
Napoli will look to leverage De Bruyne's exceptional record against English opposition to secure a winning start in the Champions League.
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