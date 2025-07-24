Kevin De Bruyne sends out message after suffering surprise defeat to third-tier side on Napoli debut
Kevin De Bruyne’s first outing in a Napoli shirt ended in unexpected disappointment as the Serie A giants fell to a 2-0 loss against third-tier side Arezzo in pre-season. Despite the shock result, the Belgian star struck a positive tone on social media, calling the match 'some good minutes' as Gli Azzurri prepare to defend their Scudetto title in the 2025/26 season.
- Kevin De Bruyne starts in shock loss to Arezzo
- Belgian substituted at half-time in debut appearance
- Midfielder posts positive message after pre-season defeat