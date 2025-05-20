Manchester City FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Gill Clark

Kevin De Bruyne equals stunning creative record in final home Man City game with no player creating more chances than legendary Belgian in Premier League history

K. De BruyneManchester CityManchester City vs BournemouthBournemouthPremier League

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne equalled a stunning record on his final home game for Pep Guardiola's side against Bournemouth.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • De Bruyne plays final home game for Man City
  • Matches impressive record against Bournemouth
  • Says emotional farewell to supporters
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches