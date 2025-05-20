Kevin De Bruyne equals stunning creative record in final home Man City game with no player creating more chances than legendary Belgian in Premier League history
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne equalled a stunning record on his final home game for Pep Guardiola's side against Bournemouth.
- De Bruyne plays final home game for Man City
- Matches impressive record against Bournemouth
- Says emotional farewell to supporters