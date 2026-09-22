'Why shouldn't I continue?' – Kevin De Bruyne breaks silence on Belgium future and Mark van Bommel verdict

Kevin De Bruyne officially put an end to speculation surrounding his international future, confirming his commitment to the Belgium national team. Returning to the Tubize training centre, the 35-year-old Napoli midfielder revealed he never seriously considered stepping away following the World Cup.

While senior figures like Axel Witsel retired and Thibaut Courtois opted out of the Nations League, De Bruyne feels motivated to stay.

He highlightedEuro 2028 in the United Kingdom and Ireland as a logical farewell target, though he refused to close any doors.