Kenan Yildiz rejects Bayern Munich and Barcelona interest in favour of long-term Juventus contract after declaring 'dream' to spend whole career at Serie A side
Despite interest from Bayern Munich and Barcelona, Kenan Yildiz has chosen loyalty over glamour, opting to commit to a long-term Juventus contract.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Yildiz close to signing deal until 2030 with Juventus
- Rejected offers from Bayern Munich and Barcelona
- Starred in Club World Cup with three goals and two assists