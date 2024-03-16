Kellyn Acosta Chicago FireUSA Today Sports
Richard Mills

VIDEO: Kellyn Acosta with the most OUTRAGEOUS goal of the MLS season! USMNT and Chicago Fire midfielder sees wind carry 60-yard effort from beyond halfway line in stoppage-time winner over CF Montreal

Chicago Fire FCCF MontrealChicago Fire FC vs CF MontrealMajor League Soccer

Kellyn Acosta scored a bizarre last-minute winner for Chicago Fire when his 60-yard effort was carried by the wind into CF Montreal's goal.

  • Chicago beat Montreal 4-3
  • Acosta scores late winner
  • 60-yard effort helped in by wind

