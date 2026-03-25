Moise’s brother, Giovanni Kean, who currently plays for Kings League, spoke to Tuttosport. Here is what he had to say.
Translated by
Kean’s brother: “In Retegui, he’s found someone just like him, another ‘fighter’. It’s been a difficult season for him due to injuries”
BROTHERS
“We have a great relationship; I practically raised him, and it’s important to him that I’m there for him in certain ways. Moise was the one destined for greatness in the family: I realised it straight away because even as a child you could see he was strong, different from the others. Honestly, though, I never thought he’d reach these heights. We Keans are physically gifted: on the pitch we have the same bearing, and that’s why I see so much of myself in him. And if he shields the ball like that, it’s because I taught him. We looked up to Balotelli, and as a child, Moise really liked Martins. And incidentally, my brother is a good mix of the two: he has Oba Oba’s pace and, at the same time, he’s powerful and has Mario’s technique.”
Because of you
“He’s found a partner just like himself, another ‘dog’ who runs, gives his all and throws himself at every ball. And so they divide up the areas of the pitch between them: by moving around so much, they always manage to find space, and up front, wherever one isn’t, the other is.”
GATTUSO
“He’s doing really well: the national team has a great squad. It’s just a shame it’s been a difficult year for Moise. Due to injuries – the latest being to his shin – he hasn’t been able to perform as well as he did last season, but I’ve seen him play well for Inter; now let’s hope for Thursday. It’s not every day you get to play in a World Cup, so I think they’re all incredibly motivated. Also because they know full well they have a nation behind them that’s counting on them. At the end of the day, you play football to play in these matches: I’m convinced they’ll give us plenty to cheer about.”