Karren Brady Jude BellinghamGetty/GOAL
Soham Mukherjee

'No innocent Brummie abroad' - Karren Brady weighs in on Jude Bellingham red card debate as she slams 'gruesome bile' aimed at refs by players & tells Real Madrid star to be more like American tennis legend

J. BellinghamReal MadridLaLiga

Karren Brady has weighed in on Jude Bellingham's red card debate and advised the Real Madrid star to follow American tennis legend, John McEnroe.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bellingham was given marching orders against Osasuna
  • Has been handed a two-match La Liga ban
  • Brady understands his frustrations & tells him to copy McEnroe
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match