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Retirement looming? Karim Benzema leaves Al Hilal after contract termination with the Saudi Pro League club
Shock termination for the former Madrid icon
The football world was caught off guard on Monday when Al-Hilal announced that they had reached an agreement to part ways with Benzema. The 38-year-old striker, who still had a year remaining on his lucrative deal, is now a free agent, but the circumstances of his departure suggest that a return to the pitch is far from guaranteed. The club confirmed the news through an official statement, noting that the decision was reached amicably.
The club issued an official statement regarding the departure, saying: "Al Hilal Club Company and French player Karim Benzema have mutually agreed to terminate their contractual relationship, bringing his time with Al Hilal's first football team to an end."
Speculation mounts over potential retirement
Following the official announcement, the Frenchman took to social media to address his departure and thank the supporters who followed him during his time in Saudi Arabia. "A chapter of my career reaches its end. I am grateful to Al-Hilal, to my teammates, the technical staff, the fans, and everyone at the club for the time we spent together. I wish Al-Hilal all the best in the future, and praise be to God for everything," he wrote.
Reports from France suggest that the end of his playing days may be imminent. While he remains a free agent and could technically sign for another club, there has been widespread speculation that he could choose to hang up his boots for good. The French media outlet L'Equipe has even suggested that the forward could transition into an ambassadorial role within the sport rather than seeking one final contract as a player.
Simone Inzaghi pays tribute to a footballing great
Benzema’s move to Al-Hilal in February followed a stint with Al-Ittihad, another major Saudi club, making his exit from the league all the more poignant. While the club prepares to move forward without the French talisman, manager Simone Inzaghi took a moment to reflect on the impact of working with one of the game's greatest ever strikers.
The Italian tactician did not hold back in his praise, and described Benzema as one of the greats in the history of the game and thanked him for his efforts. "We thank him for his contributions, and I was honored to coach him," Inzaghi stated.
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Ollie Watkins arrival signals change in direction
The timing of Benzema's exit is particularly noteworthy given the club's recent activity in the transfer market. Just 24 hours before the announcement of Benzema's departure, Al Hilal made headlines by securing a high-profile replacement from the Premier League. Al Hilal completed the £51 million ($69m) signing of England forward Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa. With Watkins arriving in his prime, the club appears to be pivoting toward a more long-term strategy, prioritizing energy and longevity over the twilight years of established global icons.
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