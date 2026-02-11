AFP
Kai Havertz suffers another injury as Arsenal attacker's nightmare season battling fitness issues continues
- AFP
Havertz's disrupted season so far
Havertz ended 2024-25 working his way back from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the final three months of the season. He then picked up a knee issue only a week into 2025-26 and spent the subsequent four-and-a-half months on the treatment table, making his return in the first half of January.
Though Mikel Arteta has stressed Havertz's has needed to be eased back into the fold after such a long time out, the German has been hit by a new worry.
More games for Havertz to miss
According to The Athletic, Havertz has sustained a 'muscular injury'. It is not specified whether he picked this up in training or in their 3-0 win against Sunderland at the weekend.
Havertz is now likely to miss Arsenal's games against Brentford this coming Thursday, Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup on Sunday, Wolves next Wednesday and then the north London derby away at Spurs next Sunday.
- Getty Images Sport
Arteta's injury update ahead of Brentford trip
Arteta did not name Havertz among the potential absentees ahead of the trip to Brentford, though was only specifically asked about Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard and Max Dowman.
He said: "Max is still not available. The rest we will see with the medical team."
The Arsenal boss was also asked about Mikel Merino, who recently underwent surgery on his foot. He added: "The doctors were really happy with the way it went. The time frame we're talking about is months, whether it's three, four or five, I don't know."
What comes next for Havertz?
Havertz has only made seven appearances for Arsenal in all competitions this season, scoring two goals and laying on two assists, notably grabbing the winner against former club Chelsea in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final last week. He is facing a race against time to build fitness ahead of the business end of the Gunners' season as well as for Germany's World Cup campaign.
Advertisement