'My idea is to create a bit more Italian identity!' – Inside Juventus' plan to sign Michael Kayode and Alessandro Romano

According La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus CEO Giovanni Carnevali has outlined a clear directive to restore the club's historic Italian core at Continassa. Speaking at the Trento Sports Festival, the executive confirmed the Bianconeri's intent to recruit top domestic talents capable of representing the club's long-term identity.

At the top of Juve's shortlist are Brentford full-back Michael Kayode and Cagliari midfielder Alessandro Romano.

Director Frederic Massara is driving the talent search alongside Carnevali to secure both prospects.