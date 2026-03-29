If it were up to Luciano Spalletti alone, only nine players from the current squad would be included in a Juventus team that aims to return to winning ways in the near future. These are the Certaldo-born manager’s ‘must-haves’: none of the current goalkeepers, two defenders, four midfielders and three forwards.





In order, we are talking about Gleison Bremer, Pierre Kalulu, Andrea Cambiaso, Manuel Locatelli, Khephren Thuram, Weston McKennie, Francisco Conceição, Dusan Vlajovic and Kenan Yildiz.





This obviously does not mean that all the other players will be sold, because there are many variables between Spalletti’s plans and what Juventus’s squad will look like in 2026–27: qualification for the next Champions League first and foremost, on which the status of the Bianconeri’s next transfer window will depend, and then the club’s plans, the transfer opportunities that arise, and the players’ own wishes. Ultimately, it is likely that many of the ‘non-essential’ players may also remain at Continassa, and we are talking about players such as Carlo Pinsoglio, Federico Gatti, Lloyd Kelly, Fabio Miretti and Jeremie Boga.





The future of Michele Di Gregorio, Mattia Perin, Emil Holm, Juan David Cabal, Teun Koopmeiners, Vasilije Adzic, Filip Kostic, Edon Zhegrova, Arkadiusz Milik, Lois Openda and Jonathan David, however, is far more uncertain.