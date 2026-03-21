Juventus are considering a completely different strategy for the upcoming transfer window compared to recent seasons. The new (old) frontier is called ‘free transfers’. Partly by choice and partly (largely) out of necessity, the Bianconeri can no longer afford to spend large sums on players who then fail to live up to expectations. The two most striking examples from recent transfer windows are Teun Koopmeiners (€61 million) and Lois Openda (€45 million).





On the direct instructions of the owners, such deals must be avoided from now on. Money will only be spent on special opportunities that may arise in the transfer market, linked to players of proven quality; no more gambles. Otherwise, the focus will be on free transfers, where the risk of a flop is mitigated both by the zero transfer fee and by the experience of the player being signed.



