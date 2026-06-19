Juventus accelerate pursuit of Randal Kolo Muani as Bianconeri hold crucial new talks with PSG over summer swoop

Juventus have revived their interest in Kolo Muani following the arrival of Carnevali as the club’s new CEO, as per Gazzetta. The France international enjoyed a productive six-month loan spell in Turin in 2025 and remains highly regarded by decision-makers at the club.

Fresh contacts have been established with PSG to discuss the striker’s future. Kolo Muani has returned to Paris after a difficult loan spell at Tottenham, where he struggled for consistency and scored five goals. A move back to Italy is viewed as an attractive solution for all parties. Juve believe the forward’s previous success in Turin and familiarity with the environment could ease his reintegration into the squad.