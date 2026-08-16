Juventus clarify Mostafa Shobeir transfer situation as talks over Egypt goalkeeper take fresh twist

The Italian giants have firmly denied recent reports suggesting that Al Ahly and Egypt goalkeeper Shobeir is a target for the club during the current transfer window.

Speculation had intensified over the 26-year-old following his impressive performances on the international stage, but Juventus have acted quickly to pour cold water on the rumours of a potential move to Serie A.

In a direct response to the growing speculation, a club representative told the media: "Juventus has no interest whatsoever in signing Shobeir, and the player is not in our plans." This definitive stance appears to end any hope of the shot-stopper heading to the Allianz Stadium this summer.



